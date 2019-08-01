Frye, Gregory Wayne "Greg" age 61, passed away Sunday, July 28th, 2019. Visitation 2-8pm, Family Greeting 5-7pm Friday, August 2, at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca, Wichita, Kansas 67213; Funeral 1pm Saturday, August 3, at Westside Freewill Baptist Church, 3310 W. MacArthur, Wichita, Kansas 67217. He was preceded in death by his father, William Jerry "Pete" Frye; son, Tyler Patton: sister, Kara Frye. Greg is survived by his wife, Bobbie; mother, Leah Frye; children, Kevin (Veronica) Patton, Brian (Kristi) Patton; Robert (Jenny) Reyes; Michelle Reyes; brothers, Doug (Rayanne), Scott, Mitch (Daphne), Martin Frye; sisters, Kim (Jim) Page, Jill Frye; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 31 nieces and nephews; a loving extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10603 E. Kellogg Dr., Wichita, Kansas 67207 and the ALS Association Foundation, 2209 Petrus Cir., Ozark, Missouri 65721. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019