Scott, Gregory Wayne 52, adopted son of the late Kenneth and Barbara Scott, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday, July 24, 2020. Private family services. Gregory was born on November 16, 1967. He was a loving son, faithful friend and a good "catfisherman"! He was kind to everyone and had a big heart. He loved lighting up his house at Christmas, and the Wichita Eagle and local TV stations spotlighted his display. Gregory was also preceded in death by his aunt, Martha Mason. He is survived by enormous numbers of grieving cousins and friends. His cousin, Doug Scott, says, "He was one of a kind....a precious gift I was proud to know. I have lost my best friend." Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
