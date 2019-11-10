Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Weisbrod. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Weisbrod, Gregory 72, passed from this life on September 29, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas following multiple health issues for many years. Greg graduated from Marion High School in southern Illinois in 1965. At that time, Greg was an avid reader and would place a science fiction book behind his text book. When asked a question, he had the uncanny ability to answer it, though his mind was a million miles away. He was also known in the community for his interest in pyrotechnics that lead to a numerous accidents, memorable to his family and the neighborhood. In college, he studied geology and psychology. During the Vietnam War, Greg served in Germany. He later moved from Fort Worth, Texas to Wichita and worked for Boeing. His interest in geology spread to his daughter, Christine and niece, Katherine. Other interests included making jewelry and electroplating. An auction was held of his extensive mineral collection. Proceeded in death by his father, Harold Weisbrod and niece, Katherine, he leaves behind his wife, Joyce, daughter Christine and her husband Mike Fudge, his mother Betty Ann Weisbrod, brothers, Kirk and his wife, Betsy, and Kim and his wife, Laura, and niece Rachel along with many cousins. In addition to his wit, Greg's kind and caring heart will be missed.

