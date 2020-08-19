1/1
Gretchen Joann (Burdick) McDonough
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gretchen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDonough, Gretchen Joann (nee Burdick) passed away peacefully in Wichita, KS on August 14, 2020. Gretchen was born September 14, 1939 in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Mt. Carmel in 1957 and was Kapaun's first Homecoming Queen. Gretchen was preceded in death by her son, Terry McDonough; parents, Henry and Dolores Burdick; siblings, Mary Morgan, Barbie Sperry, Tony Burdick. Gretchen is survived by her spouse of 63 years, Ross McDonough; children, Ross (Susan) McDonough, Bridget (Bill) Donovan, Brian (Keli) McDonough; sister, Karin Ward; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Gretchen was a very charismatic, appealing, determined, and intelligent woman. She spent many years involved with the Catholic School education system, charitable Sororities, and running the co-owned business, Paper Wizards. Gretchen was a champion for many people, greatly loved, and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved