McDonough, Gretchen Joann (nee Burdick) passed away peacefully in Wichita, KS on August 14, 2020. Gretchen was born September 14, 1939 in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Mt. Carmel in 1957 and was Kapaun's first Homecoming Queen. Gretchen was preceded in death by her son, Terry McDonough; parents, Henry and Dolores Burdick; siblings, Mary Morgan, Barbie Sperry, Tony Burdick. Gretchen is survived by her spouse of 63 years, Ross McDonough; children, Ross (Susan) McDonough, Bridget (Bill) Donovan, Brian (Keli) McDonough; sister, Karin Ward; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Gretchen was a very charismatic, appealing, determined, and intelligent woman. She spent many years involved with the Catholic School education system, charitable Sororities, and running the co-owned business, Paper Wizards. Gretchen was a champion for many people, greatly loved, and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.