Ritter, Gwen G. passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at her home. She was born March 18, 1946 in Harper, Kansas, to Clarence Kreider and Zelma Roth Kreider. Gwen graduated from Harper High School with the class of 1964. She was united in marriage to Dwight Kenneth Ritter on March 27, 1970 in Hutchinson, Kansas. Gwen was employed for many years in the hospitality industry and as a dispatcher. She always had a great family holiday gathering and will also be remembered for her laugh, which you could hear a mile away. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwight Ritter; and her brother, Clyde Kreider. Gwen is survived by her children, Dale Ritter, Glenn Ritter (Shelley), Michelle Ritter, Marc Ritter (Brenda); her sister, Dodie Stuffelbean; brothers, Glen Kreider, Forrest Kreider; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation: 9 am to 1 pm, Friday, May 29 with a celebration of life beginning at 1, both at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, Kansas 67060. Interment to follow at Lakeview. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to alz.org or to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.