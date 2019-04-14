Gwendolyn Joyce Long

Long, Gwendolyn Joyce 92, passed away April 9, 2019. Private family services will be held. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Woodrow "Lee" Long; son, Ken Long; and brother, Jess Eldon Hagerman. Survivors include her son, Earl (Linda) Long. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Kansas Humane Society 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019
