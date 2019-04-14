Long, Gwendolyn Joyce 92, passed away April 9, 2019. Private family services will be held. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Woodrow "Lee" Long; son, Ken Long; and brother, Jess Eldon Hagerman. Survivors include her son, Earl (Linda) Long. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Kansas Humane Society 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Joyce Long.
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019