Gwendolyn June Parson
August 9, 2020
Huntsville, AL - June Parson, 96, of Huntsville AL, formerly of Wichita, passed away on August 9. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.C., and daughters Chris Gibbar and Janet Lessin.
She is survived by daughters Beverly Cowling and LeAnn Beavers; seven grandchildren, Michael Milly, Erica Stewart, Clint Heitman, Shannon Johnson, Cori Heitman, Tyler Lessin, Ken Gibbar; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services September 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church in Wichita, with interment prior at 12:30, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family is being served by Berryhill Funeral Home in Huntsville AL.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Grace Presbyterian Church
SEP
11
Interment
12:30 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
