1/1
Gwendolyn (King) Ziegler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn (King) Ziegler
November 28, 2020
Conway Springs, Kansas - Gwendolyn (King) Ziegler, 60, retired Social Worker, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Preceded by parents: Forrest and Margaret (Miller) King and husband Richard L. "Dick" Ziegler.
Survivors: sons, Ben Forrest (Cortney), Collin Forrest (Shelby), Zach Forrest, Josh Forrest (Christelle), all of Conway Springs; step-son Richard Pesut (Jean) of Stanton, KY; step-daughter Laura Layland (Tamil) of Wichita; two brothers: Lamoine King (Becky) of Goddard; Darwin King (Diana) of Afton, OK; one sister, Melanie King (David) of Olathe; 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter.
No service.
Memorials to Hope In The Valley Equine Rescue and Sanctuary. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved