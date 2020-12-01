Gwendolyn (King) Ziegler
November 28, 2020
Conway Springs, Kansas - Gwendolyn (King) Ziegler, 60, retired Social Worker, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Preceded by parents: Forrest and Margaret (Miller) King and husband Richard L. "Dick" Ziegler.
Survivors: sons, Ben Forrest (Cortney), Collin Forrest (Shelby), Zach Forrest, Josh Forrest (Christelle), all of Conway Springs; step-son Richard Pesut (Jean) of Stanton, KY; step-daughter Laura Layland (Tamil) of Wichita; two brothers: Lamoine King (Becky) of Goddard; Darwin King (Diana) of Afton, OK; one sister, Melanie King (David) of Olathe; 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter.
No service.
Memorials to Hope In The Valley Equine Rescue and Sanctuary. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.