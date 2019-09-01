McDaniel, H. Brian age 81, retired Master Sergeant for the United States Air Force entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Harold and Helen (Wheeler) McDaniel, brother Kevin, sister Marilyn McDaniel. Survived by his wife of 57 years Wilma; daughters, Chris Lager, Mary McDaniel, Julie (Greg) Morgan, Becky McDaniel; son, Mike (Jennifer) McDaniel; brothers, Terrance, Preston and Steve McDaniel; sister, Patty Crussell; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Rosary, 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. both on Wed., Sept. 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with burial to take place at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N.Socora St., Wichita, KS 67212.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019