Kimple, H. Dean 81, died Friday, September 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Kimple; his 3 daughters, Joni Cassity, Amy Driskill (Rob) and Kala Carrillo; 5 grandchildren, Caitlin Downing (David), Isabela and Caden Carrillo, Rebecca Gerbrand (Mark) and Ryan Driskill (Alexandra); and 1 great-grandson, Declan Downing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Clara Kimple and siblings, Norma Dill, Don Kimple and Shirley Coble. Funeral service will be at Believers Southern Baptist Church at 13909 W. 21st street on Tues., October 8 at 11 a.m. Memorial has been established in his name at Harry Hynes, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019