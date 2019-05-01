HUTCHINSON-Hogan, H. Yvonne 89, died Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born December 15, 1929, in Hutchinson, the daughter of William Dimmick and Cerise (Brown) West. Yvonne was a member of First Christian Church. She was a seamtress, and dermatologist medical assistant for Dr. Carl O. Stensaas and Dr. Peggy North. On September 28, 1946, she married Joe L. Hogan in Hutchinson. He died January 22, 1975. Surviving are: children, Connie Sanchez and husband Buddy of Corrales, New Mexico, Dan and wife Jean of Cheney, Alan of Hutchinson, David and wife Judy of Wichita, and Tom and wife Lori of Kansas City; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Dimmick. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Bob Phipps officiating. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in Fairlawn Burial Park. Visitation with family present will be from 9 a.m. to service time Monday at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial suggestions are to the church or Kansas Children's Service League, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019