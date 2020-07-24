1/
Haldon Wayne Gentry
Gentry, Haldon Wayne Retired KG&E Maintenance Worker passed away July 19, 2020. Hal was born June 23, 1933 in Beloit, KS to Loren and Roberta Gentry. He graduated class of 1951 from Beloit HS. Moved to Wichita, KS in 1956 and worked for KG&E until his retirement in 1988. In retirement he enjoyed trips to the Bahamas with friends Bill and Ellen and spending time with his grandchildren. Survived by wife Frances M. Gentry; stepdaughter Earlene M. Miracle; grandchildren, Travis Witt, Millie (Alex) Covert.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
