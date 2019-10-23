Wilson, Haley Ann age 36, passed away on October 13th. Born in Emporia, KS, Haley spent much of her childhood in Guthrie, OK before moving to Eldorado, KS where she met her adoring husband, Nathan Wilson, before settling in Wichita. Aside from being a fiercely devoted daughter, wife, and lover of her pets, Haley was known to enjoy the more fashionable things in life and could often be heard coming a mile away with the jingle of jewelry somewhere in the distance. Haley was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Debe DeTommaso, grandmother, Dixie Haley. She is survived by her husband Nathan, brother, Jake DeTommaso, father, Steve DeTommaso, grandmother, Angela Blasi, and grandfather and namesake Lyle Haley. A casual service will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Community of Christ Church, 3500 S. Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67210. In lieu of flowers, it would mean the world to Haley if you would donate to Beauties and Beasts 11th Hour Rescue in her name (www.beautiesandbeasts.org).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019