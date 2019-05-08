Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harley Ross Jordan. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

NORTHFIELD, VT-Jordan, Harley Ross age 95, died April 30, 2019 in Berlin, VT. He was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on 9 November 1923. Most of his childhood he lived in Wichita, Kansas. He joined the US Coast Guard immediately after Pearl Harbor and served for over five years. Three of those years he spent aboard the U.S.S. Joseph T. Dickman where he participated in the amphibious assaults on the shores of Africa, Sicily, Italy, Normandy, Southern France and Okinawa. After being honorably discharged from the Coast Guard in 1947, he attended college, graduating in 1951 from the University of Denver with a BS degree in Physics. He was employed by the U.S. Navy for the next 28 years--the last 11 being in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OP96) in the Pentagon. While employed by the Navy he attended graduate schools part-time earning his M.Ph. and Ph.D. in Mathematical Statistics from George Washington University. In 1979 Harley retired from his position with the Navy and accepted a position teaching Mathematics at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. He retired from this position in 1988. He was pre-deceased in 2004 by his beloved wife, Mary Elizabeth Coleman, whom he had married in Stuart, Florida in 1956. He was also pre-deceased by both of his brothers and his sister, Roy Elton, Donald Edwin and Betty Emerson of Ponca City, Oklahoma. He is survived by his many nephews, nieces and grand nephews and nieces. Harley had been a very active Rotarian having served in various offices and committees of his club, district and zone. At Harley's request there will be no funeral or memorial service, though there is a celebration open to all who wish to attend at the Rustic Restaurant in Northfield Falls, VT at 1:00PM on Friday, May 17, 2019. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Rotary Club of Northfield, Vt.

