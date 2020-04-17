Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold "Hal" Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Davis, Harold "Hal" a Wichita native who had years of theatrical success, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Hal was born March 30, 1950 in Wichita to Hubert Davis and Hazel Davis (later "Ginger" Carter). He graduated from Southeast High School in 1968, Wichita State University in 1972, and the London Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1973. Moving to New York, Hal spent the next 35 years performing on the stage in over 70 professional productions, including a Broadway debut in Titanic, the 1997 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical. In 2006, he became assistant professor of Musical Theatre at the University of North Carolina, Pembroke. After 10 years of teaching, Hal retired back home to Wichita. Even in retirement, he enjoyed returning to the stage in the recent Music Theatre Wichita productions of South Pacific and Newsies. In 2018, Hal was inducted into the Wichita State College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame. He was charming, funny, abundantly loving and kind; his joy came from his friends and family. He is survived by his partner Marla Zerener, his children Zachary Reid Davis and Abigail Hoffman Davis, and his two sisters Brenda Thomas-Friedman and Gigi (Virgina) Davis Brown. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held later. Donations can be made in his memory to the WSU Performing Arts Angels, 1845 Fairmont, Wichita 67260, or the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita 67219.



