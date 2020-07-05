CLIMAX-McCormack, Harold Dean died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home near Climax, at the age of 79. He was born on August 1, 1940, in Moran, Kansas. He was raised in Climax and went on to Southwestern College in Winfield. He completed a bachelor's degree in Business there. He played various sports in high school and college. After his schooling he began farming and ranching at Climax. He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home, 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn Hendrickson of Brenham, Texas. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation has been effected. Make memorial contributions to Climax Lodge 411 and send in care of Koup Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 595, Eureka, KS 67045. Condolences may be left for the family online, at koupfunerals.com
.