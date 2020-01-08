Harold E. Brown

Brown, Harold E. age 92, passed away January 3, 2020. Visitation 4-8pm Thursday; Funeral 2pm Friday, January 10th both at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway. Harold is preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry; grandson, Justin; parents, Vernon and Bertha Brown; brothers, Ted, Marlin and Alvin; sisters, Violet and Marie. He is survived by his children, Kurt Brown (Patricia Peace); Coreena Warriner; grandchildren, Shayne, Katrina, Shannon, Crystal, Leslie, Lynne; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Della (Joe) Johnson, Kenneth Brown
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020
