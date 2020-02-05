Franz, Harold E. 87, retired insurance agent, died Feb. 2, 2020. Visitation with family 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, Feb. 9, with memorial service at 11:00 am, Monday, Feb. 10, both at First Mennonite Brethren Church. Survived by his wife, Eleanor; daughters, Chris (Al) O'Bannon, Debbie (Tom) Hardy and Susan (John) Koslowsky; brothers, Leo (Minnie) Franz and Michael Franz; sister, LaWanda Franz; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Memorial with Tabor College Athletic Department. View expanded obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020