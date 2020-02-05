Harold E. Franz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold E. Franz.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Mennonite Brethren Church
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
First Mennonite Brethren Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Franz, Harold E. 87, retired insurance agent, died Feb. 2, 2020. Visitation with family 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, Feb. 9, with memorial service at 11:00 am, Monday, Feb. 10, both at First Mennonite Brethren Church. Survived by his wife, Eleanor; daughters, Chris (Al) O'Bannon, Debbie (Tom) Hardy and Susan (John) Koslowsky; brothers, Leo (Minnie) Franz and Michael Franz; sister, LaWanda Franz; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Memorial with Tabor College Athletic Department. View expanded obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon