Heier, Harold E. 69 years old, passed away on Tuesday, August 20th at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, Kansas. He was born January 27th, 1950 in Hudson, South Dakota to his parents, Harold and Opal (Sorlye) Heier. After graduating from Hudson High School, Harold joined the Air Force, arriving at McConnell Air Force Base on September 4th, 1968. While stationed at McConnell, Harold met Marilyn Leppke, and the two married exactly two years after Harold's arrival on base. Harold was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Rosella DeVos. He is survived by his wife and five children: Tammy Miller, James Heier, Blazey Heier, Alicia DeGraftenreed, and Aubrey Heier; his sister, Dolores Weisser, and her husband, Don; and his three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Visitation will be held at 1:00-3:00 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home in Wichita, Kansas. Services will be at the chapel at Eastminster Church, 1958 N Webb Road, Wichita, KS at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th, with additional visitation starting at 8:00 a.m.

