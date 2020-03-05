Rev. Harold E. Henderson

Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Central Community Church's Chapel
Henderson, Rev. Harold E. 83, retired Baptist minister, went to his Heavenly home on March 4, 2020. Funeral service 10:30 am, Friday, in Central Community Church's Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Earline; daughters, Candy (Gene) Trimble and Cheryl (Dennis) Rundell; sons, Paul (Kim) Henderson and Thad (Kara) Henderson; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial with Mission Dignity. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020
