Henderson, Rev. Harold E. 83, retired Baptist minister, went to his Heavenly home on March 4, 2020. Funeral service 10:30 am, Friday, in Central Community Church's Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Earline; daughters, Candy (Gene) Trimble and Cheryl (Dennis) Rundell; sons, Paul (Kim) Henderson and Thad (Kara) Henderson; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial with Mission Dignity. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020