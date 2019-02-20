Richardson, Harold Earl Jr. 63, was born in Wichita, Kansas on February the 2, 1956 and passed away on February 11, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Survived by mother, Frances Richardson; children, Tyanna "Punkin" Richardson, Monthso Riggins and Antwan "Twansac" Richardson; brothers, Kevin Richardson (Kim) and Wayne Tolliver (Cathy); sisters, Ina Tillman (Ben) and Vickie Tandy (Tom); grandchildren, Kvon Richardson, Javyn Caldwell, Takiyah Alexander and Cavautray Redd; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019