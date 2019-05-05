Every, Harold 84, passed away April 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, May 11, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Harold always had an appreciation for motorized vehicles and an early enthusiasm for drag racing. Professionally, he practiced his mechanical expertise through his Standard Service Station located at Hydraulic and Douglas, in service at Schofield Brothers, and as a Service Manager at Peniston Automotive before retiring and working from home. He was known to have a passion for excellence in his work and the care of his customers. Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruthie. He is survived by his close friend and caregiver, Trudi Karker, and his four dogs who have been the recipients of his love and affection following the death of his wife. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019