Harold Gilbert Benoit
September 28, 1923 - November 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Harold Gilbert Benoit, 97, passed away November 6, 2020. Rosary will be at 10:00 am followed by services at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Melba; 2 sons, Martin (Cheryl) and Stephen (Sally); 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Aurelia and Mary Lou. Harold was a disabled marine veteran of WWII. He was a sales manager for H.J. Heinz and Mrs. Smith Pies, for which he oversaw 7 states. Memorial established with Blessed Sacrament Church, 124 N Roosevelt St, Wichita, KS 67208. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.