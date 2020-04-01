Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Harold James Sauder. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

INDEPENDENCE-Sauder, Dr. Harold James 94, of Independence, Kansas, passed away at his home on March 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife Martha Sauder. He was born March 21, 1926, in Virgil, Kansas, to Christian Sauder and Dena Jennie Ott Sauder. Dr. Sauder enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1944 and served until 1945. He graduated in 1952 from the Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. Dr. Sauder married Martha Jeanette Madole on June 3, 1951. They have two daughters, Laura Lynn Stout and Julie Sauder Miller. Dr. Sauder practiced podiatry in Independence for over six decades, treating patients into his 90s. He was an active leader in state and national podiatry organizations, receiving the American Podiatric Medical Association's Meritorious Service Award in 1999. He served for many years on the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, by appointment of both Democratic and Republican governors. He was active in the Independence community, serving as a member and president of Independence School District Board; member of the Mercy Hospital Foundation Board, receiving its "Spirit of Mercy Award" and Physician of the Year in 1995; and member and president of Rotary Club and First Presbyterian Church Board of Trustees. Dr. Sauder was preceded in death by his parents and six of his brothers and sisters, Priscilla Schneider, Dorothy Kennedy, Beulah Hind, Earl Sauder, George Sauder, and Lou Ann Richter. Survivors are his wife: Martha Sauder; one sister: Nellie Hetherington of Paradise, Arizona; two children: Lori Stout of Kingwood, Texas, and her husband Steve, and Julie Miller of Washington, D.C., and her husband Randy; three grandsons: Christopher Logan Patterson of Kingwood, Texas, and his wife Gena, Matthew Sauder Miller of Los Angeles, California, and Christian James Miller of New York City; and one great-grandchild, Katherine Patterson.

