LINCOLN, NE-Edwards, Harold Keith 93, of Lincoln, NE passed away March 9, 2019. Born February 17, 1926 in Wichita, KS to Samuel L. and Mary F. (Carr) Edwards. WWII U. S. Navy Veteran. Retired after 35 years as Division Chief of Resource Services for Nebraska Game and Parks. Harold was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, and a volunteer for Bryan Hospital C.V.I.C. Unit Waiting Room. Family members include his children, Keith Edwards, Sand Point, ID, Marilyn (David) Brehm, St. Paul, NE, Veralea (Andrew) Swayne, Seattle, WA and Rolf (Barbara) Edwards, Summit, NJ; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ravera; and brother, Jack. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday (3-29-19) Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive, Lincoln, NE. Burial will be in Iuka, KS. Memorials to Nebraska State Game and Parks Wildlife Habitat Fund or Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Visitation with family present from 5-8 p.m., Thursday (3-28-19) at Roper and Sons, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at

