Prester, Harold L. "Rusty" Age 97, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord May 3, 2020. Rusty was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty; son, Harold "Hal"; and granddaughter, Jessica Spicer. He is survived by sons, Scott (Carolyn) and William (Allison); grandchildren, Jennifer, Kellie, Christopher, Katie, Derek, and Matthew; and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.