Harold L. "Rusty" Prester
Prester, Harold L. "Rusty" Age 97, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord May 3, 2020. Rusty was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty; son, Harold "Hal"; and granddaughter, Jessica Spicer. He is survived by sons, Scott (Carolyn) and William (Allison); grandchildren, Jennifer, Kellie, Christopher, Katie, Derek, and Matthew; and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.
