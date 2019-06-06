CLEARWATER-Stafford, Harold L. age 79, loving husband, father, and grandfather, loved fishing, gardening, and boating, Faithful Servant of Christ, ret. Cessna Structural/Fatigue Engineer (40 years), passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Visitation, Noon-7pm, Thursday, with family present 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Services, 2pm, Friday, Clearwater Evangelical Free Church. Preceded by his 1st wife, Carole Stafford; parents, Cecil and Letha (Bostick) Stafford. Survivors: wife, Mary; daughters, Pamela (Greg) Dick of Spivey, Jerri (Tom) Castor of Clearwater; son, Matthew (Robin) Stafford of Lyons; step-children, Shannon (Dale) Heise of Weatherford, TX, Shawn Simon of Franklin, TN, Aaron Simon of White, GA; grandchildren, Clint Dick, Carlene Dick, Tommy (Morgan) Castor, Zach (Katie) Castor, Tessa (Curtis Rylant) Castor, Trey Stafford, Blake (Ashlyn) Stafford, and Luzianne Stafford; step-grandchildren, Trevor, Travis, Trent, and Jillian Heise. Memorials: Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 6, 2019