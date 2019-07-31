Maxwell, Harold passed away July 26, 2019. He was born March 2, 1941 to Richard and Wilma Maxwell. He worked for Bayouth IGA for over 35 years. Harold is survived by his sister, Donna (Ed) Blotevogel of Broken Arrow, OK; nephew, Terry Blotevogel of Tampa, FL and many great-nieces and nephews.A visitation will be Friday, August 2, 4-8 p.m. at Old Mission Mortuary with a funeral service Saturday, August 3rd, 1 p.m. at Old Mission Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Folds of Honor and Hero's Sports in Harold's name.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019