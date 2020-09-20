1/1
Harold McFadden
1936 - 2020
Harold McFadden
December 22, 1936 - September 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Harold Vyrl McFadden, 83, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on September 15, 2020, at The Center at Waterfront. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 21, Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Graveside service at 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, Kechi Cemetery. Preceded in death by parents, Harold R. and Violet M. (Cox) McFadden. Survivors include siblings: C. Lynn McFadden (Linda), and Gayle E. Pauly; nieces Megan E. Pauly (Taran), Carmen L. Pearson (Greg), and Cassie L. Carrillo (Marcial); great nieces and nephews; Tanner Pearson, Amelia Pearson, Eiley Carrillo, and Hayden Carrillo. Vyrl was an avid reader, and a longtime subscriber to the Eagle. Memorials have been established with the Kansas Nature Conservancy, 2420 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS 66618 and the Kansas State Troopers Association, 1200 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
SEP
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Kechi Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
September 19, 2020
Rest Harold, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Army
Harry Simpson
