Zeiner, Harold Michael Mike was born on June 28, 1948 in Wichita, KS to Esther Marie Hendrixson and Harold Eugene Zeiner. Mike was blessed with two fathers, his biological (own dad) who passed when Mike was merely 16 months old and Malvern Crawford whom Mike considered his dad; all of which preceded him in death. Mike served in the U.S. Airforce, ATC after graduating from West High School, and then went on to earn two degrees from Wichita State University. A Master Teacher, Mike spent his career in elementary education where he taught in district 259, and then went on to retire from 260. Mike is survived by his aunt, RuthAnn Boes; two sisters, Sheryl Wilson, and Sandy Scranton; a brother, Doug Crawford; a son, Jeff Zeiner; four daughters, Joni Green, Naomi Zeiner, Carrie Weatherby, and Cassandra Zeiner; Grandsons, Nicholas Green, Preshawn Dean, Roman Estrada, Thomas Dibbles, Landon Zeiner, Michael Dibbles; and Granddaughters, Brittni Estrada, Celestine Charles, and Cooper Green. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 1 at Antioch Christian Church in Wichita, KS at 3:00 p.m. with a family visitation one hour prior to celebration. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the EDGE program in order to help USD 259 students in need. For more information, please contact [email protected] Mike was a doting Grand[father] and dedicated Plain[s]man who enjoyed all things nature including daily Shinrin-yoku and biking ICT rain or shine. Please join us to celebrate the life of a man whose smile seemed to be meant for anyone receiving it. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019