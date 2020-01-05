Harold R. Thomson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold R. Thomson.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Thomson, Harold R. age 91, avid member of the Moose Lodge, 32 degree Mason, retired Boeing Security Guard, & U.S. Marine veteran who served in China, passed away January 3, 2020. Visitation 4-7pm Monday Evening; Funeral 2pm Tuesday, January 7th both at Smith Mortuary Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. He is preceded in death by his wife, Glenita; sons, Richard and Ryan Thomson; 2 brothers. Harold is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Roy) Hayes; granddaughter, Heather (Joey) Scheid; great grandson, R.D. Scheid; brother, Haskell Thomson. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Mooseheart.org.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details