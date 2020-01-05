DERBY-Thomson, Harold R. age 91, avid member of the Moose Lodge, 32 degree Mason, retired Boeing Security Guard, & U.S. Marine veteran who served in China, passed away January 3, 2020. Visitation 4-7pm Monday Evening; Funeral 2pm Tuesday, January 7th both at Smith Mortuary Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. He is preceded in death by his wife, Glenita; sons, Richard and Ryan Thomson; 2 brothers. Harold is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Roy) Hayes; granddaughter, Heather (Joey) Scheid; great grandson, R.D. Scheid; brother, Haskell Thomson. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Mooseheart.org.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020