Harold Ray "Hal" Hannawalt

Hannawalt, Harold Ray "Hal" 75, Retired Purchasing Agent for Marriott Hotel East, died Monday, September 9, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Hal had previously worked at Crestview and Wichita Country Clubs. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ocie Hannawalt. Survived by his wife, Nancy Hannawalt; sons, Dennis Graham, Tony Grecco, Shane Hannawalt; daughter, Dawn Berry; sisters, Linda Rickel, Joanne Haines; brother, William Fouts; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019
