Potter, Harold Ray 80, loving husband and father, Cessna Tool & Die Maker, died Friday, March 29, 2019. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Chapel at Greenwood Cemetery - Oatville, 6231 W. 47 th St. S., Wichita. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Pearl (Davis) Potter; sister, Dolores J. Potter Hinkle. Survived by his wife, Patricia Potter; sons, Jeffrey D. Potter of Belingham, WA, David Ray Potter of Wichita; nieces, Teriesa J. Tauber of Colwich, KS, Denise R. Jacobs of Wichita. A memorial has been established with: Olivet Baptist Church Food Bank, 3440 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019
