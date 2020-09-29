1/1
Harold Smith
1932 - 2020
Harold Smith
May 10, 1932 - September 25, 2020
Bel Aire, Kansas - On Friday, September 25, 2020, Harold Smith, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 88. Harold was born May 10, 1932, in El Dorado, KS to Vernon and Frances (Stevenson) Smith. Throughout Harold's life, he viewed his purpose as one of service: serving his country during war time; obtaining an education on a GI Bill, in order to serve others in making one of the most important life decisions of buying a home; becoming an active member of his church. Even after retirement, Harold served several terms as Mayor, leading the community of Bel Aire through difficult times with his fiscal knowledge and common sense. Harold had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, camping, canoeing and exploring the Canyon lands of Utah. He was known for his kindness, his gentle manner and his words of wisdom. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Frances; and his sisters, Joane and Yvonne. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his sons, Mike (Teresa) and Matt (Teri); grandchildren, Cameron (Maychen) and Delaney; great-grandchildren, Cannon, Adrienne, and Evelyn; and his brother, Steve. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Laredo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, www.suwa.org. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 29, 2020.
