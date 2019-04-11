Shellhammer, Harriet F. 95, former employee of Slawson Oil and Bank IV, died Monday, April 8, 2019. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at Downing & Lahey West. Preceded in death by parents, Delton and Iva Sparr; 2 sisters; husband, Arthur Shellhammer, and daughter, Jerrie Jean Wayne. Survivors: son-in-law, Larry Wayne of Wichita; grandson, Courtney Jake (Allison) Wayne; great-grandson, Lucas Arthur Wayne all of Boston, MA; 5 nieces and 2 nephews. Memorial established with Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, 1605 Goularte Pl., Fremont, CA 94539. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019