Countryside-Zimmerman Funeral Home 206 E Washington Howard , KS 67349 (620)-374-2381 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Countryside-Zimmerman Funeral Home 206 E Washington Howard , KS 67349 Graveside service 11:00 AM South Lawn Cemetery Severy , KS

McCulley, Harriet Sue age 82 of Wichita, KS passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home. Harriet was born January 27, 1937 in Eureka, KS to Harold and Harriet (French) Gibbon. She grew up in Severy, KS, and graduated from Severy High School. She went on and graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Friends University. During her life, she taught grade school in Viola, KS, and then spent several years as a bookkeeper for a tire company in Wichita, KS. She eventually went back to volunteering at a school in Wichita. In 1986, she married Carmon McCulley in Wichita, KS, spending the last 33 years together. Harriet was an avid gardener and loved watching birds. She loved her boys, and especially her grandkids, as family was her main focus. Harriet is survived by her loving husband , Carmon of the home; sons, Dr. Michael Porter and wife, Lori of Wichita, KS, Jeffrey Porter of Wichita, KS, Richard Porter and wife, Kim of Winfield, KS; step-children, Carma Shadoin of Denver, CO, Brenda Williams and husband, Virgil of San Diego, CA, Timothy McCulley and wife, Annette of Clearwater, KS, Mark McCulley and wife, Joann of Colorado Springs, CO, Paul McCulley of Wichita, KS, Laurie McCulley of Springfield, MO, Leah David and husband, Bruce of Milton, KS; 14 Grandchildren, 29 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Gibbon; and great-grandson, Bennett Mason. Visitation will be held 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2018 at Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington, Howard, KS 67349 A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2018 at South Lawn Cemetery, Severy, KS. Memorials in Harriet's name are suggested to Reach Out and Read, and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington, P.O. Box 1233, Howard, KS 67349

