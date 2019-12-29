Garrett, Harry E. age 94, retired TOX truck driver, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, December 30, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, funeral service 10 am Tuesday, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Graveside service 2:30 pm Tuesday, Valley View Memorial Cemetery, Roxbury. Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Letha; parents, Ed and Elizabeth Garrett; brother, Arlo Garrett and his sister, Virginia Schultz-Brown. Survivors include his sons, Ken Garrett, David Garrett (Vickie) and James Hiebert (Darlene); daughters, Kathy Henke (Joe) and Jetta Ollek (Ken); brother, Don Garrett (Donna); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorials have been established with Encompass Hospice, 8201 E. 34th St. Circle, Suite 1503, Wichita, KS 67226 and West Side United Methodist Church, 1313 W. Lydia, Wichita, KS 67212. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019