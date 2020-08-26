1/1
Harry Eugene Ozbun Jr.
1947 - 2020
Ozbun, Harry Eugene Jr. 73, of Wichita, KS passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Harry Jr. was born the son of Harry Sr. and Connie Ozbun on April 8, 1947 in Winfield, KS. Harry Jr. and Maria Ozbun were united in marriage on April 4, 1970. Harry Jr. was an avid antique car enthusiast, belonging to the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, retired from Boeing, was a Vietnam Veteran with the USAF, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents Connie and Harry Ozbun Sr. Survivors include: His wife Maria Guajardo Ozbun (married over 50 years); children: Candida (Eric) Cutrer, Cynthia (Earl) Burdick, Harry III (Kelsi) Ozbun, Christa (Dalton) Capps; two granddaughters: Corina Cutrer; Alyssa Glasgow; and six bonus grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Richard (Linda) Ozbun, James (Rhonda) Ozbun, Cathy (Billy) Jimenez, Candy (Patrick) Armstrong. Viewing will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road Derby, Funeral Service (with face masks and limited attendance) will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 am The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1409 S. Rock Rd, Derby, KS. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Winfield, KS, 702 Amos Becker Rd. Memorial contributions may be sent to the (DAV) Disabled American Veterans.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
