NEWTON-Fleming, Harry (Gene) 84, passed February 21, 2019 at his home in Newton, Kansas. He was born December 27, 1934, to Harry P. and Freda (Bowers) Fleming, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Freda; two sons, Randy and Harry Jr.; daughter, Diana; two sisters, Mamie Ann and Helen Jaunita; and brother, Ronald Lee. He is survived by sisters, Betty and Linda; daughters, Deana and Donna; sons, Dale and Dean; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Gene was a loving and devoted husband to wife, Patricia (Patsy). Gene started working at Hy Vee Grocery Store in Ottumwa while in High School and then started delivering coal to rural Iowa, which lead to a 65 year career of over the road truck driving. He was an avid sports fan who Loved his Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. He was always ready to talk any sport and quote stats. For participation sports, his passion was bowling. When his schedule permitted, he would bowl in leagues weekly. Service with his beloved wife, Pat, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020