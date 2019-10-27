Lytle, Harry "H.O." Oliver III On Wednesday October 23, 2019, H.O. Lytle, loving husband and father of three sons, peacefully passed away at the age of 71 in Wichita, KS. H.O. was born Nov. 28, 1947 to Harry and Martha Lytle. He graduated from WSU with a degree in education and taught at Buckner Elementary for 20 years. On July 29, 1983 he married Connie Shipman and they raised three sons, Ryan, Brandon and Jordan. He faithfully attended Wichita First Church of the Nazarene from the time he was 2 weeks old. After retirement he was active in Living Waters, an organization providing food for those in need. H.O. was preceded in death by his father, Harry Lytle Jr. He is survived by his wife, Connie; mother, Martha; brothers, Tim and Reg; three sons and spouses, Ryan, Brandon and Hannah, Jordan and Zoe; grandchildren, Henry, Nathan, Emily and Ansel. Memorials to Living Water Ministries c/o First Church of the Nazarene, Wichita, KS. www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019