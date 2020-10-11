1/1
Harry Paxson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Paxson
September 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Harry Dean Paxson
May 2, 1932 to September 4, 2020
Devoted husband and father. Harry worked 44 years at the Gas Service Company in positions from warehouse to machine operator to supervisor, retiring in 1992. His hobbies included painting, gardening and furniture making, for his home and others. As a good Christian man, Harry and his wife of 69 years, Beulah, worked in Child Evangelism and other ministries which touched the lives of many people in a positive way.
He was preceded in death by his wife Beulah, father Marion, mother Mildred and sister Adela. He is survived by sons Larry/Dana and Phillip/Morgan, grandchildren Erin, Jessica, Michael, Stephen, Mark and several great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved