Harry PaxsonSeptember 4, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Harry Dean PaxsonMay 2, 1932 to September 4, 2020Devoted husband and father. Harry worked 44 years at the Gas Service Company in positions from warehouse to machine operator to supervisor, retiring in 1992. His hobbies included painting, gardening and furniture making, for his home and others. As a good Christian man, Harry and his wife of 69 years, Beulah, worked in Child Evangelism and other ministries which touched the lives of many people in a positive way.He was preceded in death by his wife Beulah, father Marion, mother Mildred and sister Adela. He is survived by sons Larry/Dana and Phillip/Morgan, grandchildren Erin, Jessica, Michael, Stephen, Mark and several great-grandchildren.