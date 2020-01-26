Reese, Harry Stephen Jr. age 77, loving husband, step-father, owner and operator of Harry Reese Dance Studio and National Swing Dance Hall of Fame 1994 inductee, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. No visitation. Memorial service 2 pm Thursday, January 30, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Lora Lei and Harry Reese, Sr., his siblings; and stepsons, Christopher Haney and Seth Borden. Survivors include his wife, Amy; nephew, Stephen Davis; step-sons, Thomas Haney (Brittani Morell) and Brian Cox; step-daughter, Alissa Haney (Zach); and many other family and friends. A memorial has been established with the World Dance Council, mailing address: Yvonne Antonacci, World Dance Council, 5919 N. Knox Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020