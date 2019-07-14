SUN CITY WEST, AZ-Alexander, Harry Wade 94, formerly of Wichita, Kansas, now of Sun City West, AZ, passed away May 23, 2019. Harry was born on December 12, 1924 in Independence, KS, to Harry W. and Grace Esther (Metzger) Alexander. He was a graduate of East High and the University of Kansas, later he attended Wichita State to pursue his MBA. Harry joined the Army Air Corp during his college days and became a Navigator flying missions in the B 24's from England into Germany in WW II. He stayed in the Air Guard and was recalled to active duty during the Korean war. In 1968 he attended the Air War College in Montgomery, AL. He retired from the Guard in December 1984. During his College days he worked for Dillon's and later held the job of Safety Engineer for Boeing Aircraft Company in Wichita, Ks and Seattle, WA. He flew voluntary Blood runs for the Red Cross. He is survived by his beloved wife Elfie. He has 4 children: Carroll Isom, Wade (Cheryl) Alexander, Debra Alexander, Denise (Bruce) Knudtson and a stepson, Robert Lacio. There are 9 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren and a brother, David Alexander and the Floridians: Judith, Gail, Jane and Muriel. A Memorial Service honoring his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 523 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.Donations may be offered to the Salvation Army. Please join Harry's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019