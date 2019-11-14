Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hayden Alexander Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MULVANE-Brown, Hayden Alexander 14, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home in Mulvane, surrounded by his loving family. He was a 7th grader in the Mulvane School District, where he had many special people who helped take care of him and teach him. Hayden's visitation will be 1-8 pm with the family present from 6-8 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Celebration of Hayden's life will be 10:30 am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Mulvane. He was preceded in death by his Papa, Bryan Shockley; and great-great-grandma, Alice Vess. Hayden is survived by his Nana, Michelle Shockley; Gigi, Saundra Werth (Mark); mother Crystal Schockley; father, Jeromy Brown; two siblings, Skyler Brown and Jaxon Landwehr-Brown; grandparents, Kelli Brown and David Brown; great-grandparents, Gene and Nancy Shockley, and Ray and Pat Brown; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members, each of whom Hayden loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hayden Strong GoFundMe page. Visit



