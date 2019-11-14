MULVANE-Brown, Hayden Alexander 14, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home in Mulvane, surrounded by his loving family. He was a 7th grader in the Mulvane School District, where he had many special people who helped take care of him and teach him. Hayden's visitation will be 1-8 pm with the family present from 6-8 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Celebration of Hayden's life will be 10:30 am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Mulvane. He was preceded in death by his Papa, Bryan Shockley; and great-great-grandma, Alice Vess. Hayden is survived by his Nana, Michelle Shockley; Gigi, Saundra Werth (Mark); mother Crystal Schockley; father, Jeromy Brown; two siblings, Skyler Brown and Jaxon Landwehr-Brown; grandparents, Kelli Brown and David Brown; great-grandparents, Gene and Nancy Shockley, and Ray and Pat Brown; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members, each of whom Hayden loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hayden Strong GoFundMe page. Visit www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com for the link.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019