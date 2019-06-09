Hazel Marie Bias

Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Bias, Hazel Marie Hazel Marie Bias born in Wichita, Kansas December 22, 1933, passed away on June 5, 2019. Retired Petroleum Club Hostess. Survived by husband, John Calvin Bias, Jr.; children, John III (Michelle), Andrew (Vickie), Francis (Judy), James (Maria) Bias; brothers and sisters, Verne Williams, Saundra (Willie) Dawson-Levels, Larry Lee & Standley (Marty) Lee; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Rosary: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, St. Peter Claver. Funeral: 1 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019
