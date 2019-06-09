Bias, Hazel Marie Hazel Marie Bias born in Wichita, Kansas December 22, 1933, passed away on June 5, 2019. Retired Petroleum Club Hostess. Survived by husband, John Calvin Bias, Jr.; children, John III (Michelle), Andrew (Vickie), Francis (Judy), James (Maria) Bias; brothers and sisters, Verne Williams, Saundra (Willie) Dawson-Levels, Larry Lee & Standley (Marty) Lee; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Rosary: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, St. Peter Claver. Funeral: 1 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019