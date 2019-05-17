Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Marie Josias. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ARMA-Josias, Hazel Marie 93, of Arma, Kansas, formerly of Wichita, died at 11:55 A.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Arma Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arma, Kansas. Mrs. Josias was born February 15, 1926 at East St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of Milo and Audra Bryant Hale. Hazel met and fell in love with the love of her life, Edward Josias. They were married February 13, 1943 in St. Charles, Missouri. That same year on Thanksgiving Day they took a bus to Wichita, Kansas where they made their home for 65 years. In 2008 they moved to Frontenac, Kansas to be closer to their family. They continued to be unseparable until his death. Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Mark) Schroeder of Arma, Kansas and Ruth (Ron Woolworth) Burch of Shawnee, Kansas, a sister, Wanda Hecke of Glen Carbon, Illinois, two granddaughters, Nancy DelaBarre and Peggy Turrel, four step-grandchildren, Katie Tucker, Marc Schroeder, Michael Schroeder, and Chad Schroeder, sixteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, and a brother. Funeral services will be at 1 P.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Pastor Randy Wood officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 1 P.M. Saturday prior to the services. The family suggests memorials to Angels Among Us. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close