HAYSVILLE-Fenster, Hazel Pauline 97, passed away May 23, 2019 in Haysville, KS. Hazel was born to Stephen and Ivel (Long) Curless in Wichita on January 9, 1922. Hazel lived her entire life in the Wichita area, graduating from Derby High School, class of 1939. She later worked at Boeing, Beechcracft, and Cessna a total of 25 years, eventually retiring in 1986. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Haysville. Hazel is preceded in death by husband Maynard D. Fenster, both parents, son Gary Fenster, sister Corene Love, and brother-in-law Dale Loger. Hazel is survived by children Stephen (Lois) Fenster, Greg (Dianne) Fenster, and Beth (Dennis) Cooper; brother Robert (Ruth) Curless, sister Florence Ann Loger, brother-in-law Ernie Love, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 7465 S. Meridian, Haysville, KS 67060. Services will be 10 AM Thursday, May 30, also at the First Christian Church. Interment will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Oatville, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the First Christian Church of Haysville.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019