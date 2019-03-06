Ortega, Hector Ivan January 1, 1992-February 26, 2019, born in San Antonio, Texas, Employed at Spirit Aero Systems. Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady-Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Survived by wife, Vanessa Cordova; children, Alexzavier & Eliceo Ortega; parents, Samuel Ortega & Sonia Salas; sister, Steffany Ortega; brother, Tony Ortega; mother-in-law, Erica Cordova; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and other family and friends. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019